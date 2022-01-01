Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Redwood City
/
Redwood City
/
Steamed Rice
Redwood City restaurants that serve steamed rice
China Live | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
No reviews yet
Steamed Jasmine Rice (v, gf)
$4.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen
865 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
No reviews yet
""Steamed Rice""
$2.00
Steamed white rice
More about Marufuku Ramen
Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City
Omelettes
Garlic Bread
Cobb Salad
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Pancakes
Clams
Kale Salad
More near Redwood City to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(528 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(162 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(31 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(154 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston