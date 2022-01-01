Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve sundaes

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic & Herb Fries$4.00
Plain Fries$3.50
More about Alice’s Restaurant
STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Mac Nut$10.70
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.50
Plain$8.35
More about STACKS
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Nachos

Fried Chicken Wings

Garlic Bread

Pies

Hot Chocolate

Chopped Salad

Wedge Salad

French Toast

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston