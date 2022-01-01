Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve tacos

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic & Herb Fries$4.00
Plain Fries$3.50
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Guacamole$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
Churrasco Steak Taco$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Mac Nut$10.70
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.50
Plain$8.35
More about STACKS
Redwood Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greens & Goats$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Seasonal Chopped$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Crispy Brussels$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
More about Redwood Grill
Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Brisket$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Redwood City BBQ
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside
The Village Bakery image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Village Bakery

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Sea Bream$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
Roasted Salmon$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
More about The Village Bakery
Kasa Indian Eatery image

 

Kasa Indian Eatery

2086 Broadway St., Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (2293 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kati Boxed Meal$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney.
Kasa Chai$4.50
The Best Chai in SF & Redwood City! Housemade with high quality black tea, spices and milk. (For delivery - hot chai can be reheated)
Thali Plate$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Quesadillas

Salmon

Chips And Salsa

Karaage

Donburi

Brisket

Belgian Waffles

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston