Tacos in Redwood City

Alice’s Restaurant
17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
|Garlic & Herb Fries
|$4.00
|Plain Fries
|$3.50
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Traditional Guacamole
|$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
|Churrasco Steak Taco
|$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
|Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint
|$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
STACKS
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
|Mac Nut
|$10.70
|Mush&Ch Omelet
|$14.50
|Plain
|$8.35
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Redwood City BBQ
640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Large Brisket
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
|Regular Tri Tip
|$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Mediterranean Sea Bream
|$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
|Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick
|$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
|Roasted Salmon
|$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette
Kasa Indian Eatery
2086 Broadway St., Redwood City
|Kati Boxed Meal
|$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney.
|Kasa Chai
|$4.50
The Best Chai in SF & Redwood City! Housemade with high quality black tea, spices and milk. (For delivery - hot chai can be reheated)
|Thali Plate
|$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees.