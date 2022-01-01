Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve thai salad

STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Stacks - Redwood City

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chix Salad$17.25
More about Stacks - Redwood City
Item pic

 

SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Mango Salad$15.95
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing
Thai Watermelon & Cucumber Salad$3.25
Watermelon, cucumber, grape tomatoes, jalapeno, green onion, and fresh mint, in a Thai vinaigrette
More about SF2BAY

