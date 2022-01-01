Tofu soup in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve tofu soup
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Combo Tofu Soup
|$22.00
Soft tofu stew with combination of beef & seafood (squid, clam & shrimp)
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Vegetarian Tofu Soup
|$21.00
Soft tofu stew with onion, zucchini, shiitake mushroom & dried seaweed
|Seafood Tofu Soup
|$22.00
Soft tofu stew with assorted seafood (shrimp, clam, mussel & squid)
|Original Tofu Soup
|$21.00
Soft tofu stew with beef or pork & onion