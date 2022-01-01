Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve tofu soup

B Star | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

Combo Tofu Soup$22.00
Soft tofu stew with combination of beef & seafood (squid, clam & shrimp)
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

Vegetarian Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with onion, zucchini, shiitake mushroom & dried seaweed
Seafood Tofu Soup$22.00
Soft tofu stew with assorted seafood (shrimp, clam, mussel & squid)
Original Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with beef or pork & onion
