Tortilla soup in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup of Tortilla Soup$5.95
Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup
Bowl of Tortilla Soup$9.75
Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.50
A pureed, tortilla thickened soup of tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, green chiles, garlic, celery, onion, and cumin
gluten-free
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY

