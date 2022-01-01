Tortilla soup in Redwood City
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Cup of Tortilla Soup
|$5.95
Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup
|Bowl of Tortilla Soup
|$9.75
