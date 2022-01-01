Go
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

HANDCRAFTED SMOKED MEATS AND SIDES

2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126

Popular Items

Sammich Platter$14.50
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$) with a potato bun. Served with 2 sides
.Beef Brisket, Sliced$13.00
1/2lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 slices.
Central Texas Inspired. Heavy salt + pepper rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for at least 16 hrs.
OG Sammich$8.90
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$).
Naked Platter$14.50
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
.Pulled Pork$8.50
1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity.
Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs.
Loaded Mac & Cheese$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
Meat Sweats Sampler$29.00
Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).
Burnt Ends$16.50
1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!
Bananamisu$4.50
Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’
Family Meal$55.00
2 lbs. of meat (1 lb. increments) choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, sausage, brisket(+$), ribs(+$), 3 large sides & 6 potato buns. Feeds 2 adults & 3 kids.
Location

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
