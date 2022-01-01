Go
Reed City Brewing Company

We offer fresh sandwiches, soups and salads.. We also offer Fries, Tater Tots and Chicken Strips as well. We are a casual and comfortable place to enjoy and meet people. Oh, and we serve some pretty great craft beer, seltzer and wines...
Come in and enjoy!

141 W Upton Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT Wrap$8.50
Shredded grilled chicken w lettuce, tomato, a blend of shredded cheese and choice of ranch or mayo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
BYO Burger$11.00
Deanna's Grilled Cheese$11.50
Cheddar, Provolone, and Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheeses with Turkey, Bacon, and Tomato on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.50
Shredded grilled chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, a blend of shredded cheese and choice of ranch or mayo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Pulled Pork Wrap$10.50
Slow roasted pork with a blend of shredded cheese, coleslaw, with choice of bbq sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheese and Croutons
Chicken Tenders & Sidewinder Fries$8.50
Grilled Cheese$8.00
A blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Add ham, turkey, or bacon for $2 each
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.00
A plate of corn tortillas layered with melted shredded cheese and pulled pork, drizzled with choice of bbq sauce then topped with coleslaw
Courtney Sandwich$11.00
Slow roasted pork, coleslaw, choice of sauce in between cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Parking
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

141 W Upton Ave

Reed City MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
