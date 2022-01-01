Reed City Brewing Company
We offer fresh sandwiches, soups and salads.. We also offer Fries, Tater Tots and Chicken Strips as well. We are a casual and comfortable place to enjoy and meet people. Oh, and we serve some pretty great craft beer, seltzer and wines...
Come in and enjoy!
141 W Upton Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
141 W Upton Ave
Reed City MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seven Slot Grille
Come for breakfast...... Stay for lunch 😊
Buckboard Bar and Grille
Best Burgers In Michigan!
Sunny's Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
River Junction
Come in and enjoy!