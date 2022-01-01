Reed City restaurants you'll love

Reed City restaurants
  • Reed City

Reed City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Reed City restaurants

Reed City Brewing Company image

 

Reed City Brewing Company

141 W Upton Ave, Reed City

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$12.00
Slow roasted pork, bavarian smoked ham, swiss cheese and pickle slices and spicy brown mustard on grilled sourdough bread
Pulled Pork Wrap$10.50
Slow roasted pork with a blend of shredded cheese, coleslaw, with choice of bbq sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Courtney Sandwich$11.00
Slow roasted pork, coleslaw, choice of sauce in between cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough bread
More about Reed City Brewing Company
Buckboard Bar and Grille image

GRILL

Buckboard Bar and Grille

108 W UPTON AVE, Reed City

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.50
Your choice of chicken, beef, or brisket smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topping of your choice.
Cheeseburger$9.00
Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with your choice of American or swiss cheese.
Mushroom Swiss$10.00
Savory 1/3 lb. burger topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Buckboard Bar and Grille
Seven Slot Grille image

ICE CREAM • GRILL

Seven Slot Grille

113 N Chestnut St, Reed City

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Omelet$10.99
Sausage, hash browns, onion, and cheese. smothered in homemade sausage gravy.
Served with a side of potatoes and toast.
Momlet$9.99
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese.
Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onion and cheese, with a side of your choice potatoes.
More about Seven Slot Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Reed City

Quesadillas

