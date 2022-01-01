Reed City restaurants you'll love
More about Reed City Brewing Company
Reed City Brewing Company
141 W Upton Ave, Reed City
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.00
Slow roasted pork, bavarian smoked ham, swiss cheese and pickle slices and spicy brown mustard on grilled sourdough bread
|Pulled Pork Wrap
|$10.50
Slow roasted pork with a blend of shredded cheese, coleslaw, with choice of bbq sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Courtney Sandwich
|$11.00
Slow roasted pork, coleslaw, choice of sauce in between cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough bread
More about Buckboard Bar and Grille
GRILL
Buckboard Bar and Grille
108 W UPTON AVE, Reed City
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
Your choice of chicken, beef, or brisket smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topping of your choice.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with your choice of American or swiss cheese.
|Mushroom Swiss
|$10.00
Savory 1/3 lb. burger topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Seven Slot Grille
ICE CREAM • GRILL
Seven Slot Grille
113 N Chestnut St, Reed City
|Popular items
|Country Omelet
|$10.99
Sausage, hash browns, onion, and cheese. smothered in homemade sausage gravy.
Served with a side of potatoes and toast.
|Momlet
|$9.99
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese.
Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onion and cheese, with a side of your choice potatoes.