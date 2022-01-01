Go
Reef Cakes

A casual yet very fresh seafood restaurant. We have our signature Reef Cakes, filets and non seafood options as well. Located in wonderful Southside Village.

SEAFOOD

1812 south Osprey Ave • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

*West Palm Beach$10.00
Fresh Arugula, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted corn, hard-boiled egg, and red peppers.
*Happy Hippie$14.00
Reef Cakes' own black bean veggie burger on a brioche bun topped with white cheddar cheese & red cabbage slaw.
*Captain Crabs$28.00
*Reef Cake Slider Trio$16.00
Salmon, Cajun Snapper, Shrimp and Blue Crab Reef Cakes served on fresh baked buns with Key Lime tartar sauce.
*Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs$10.00
*Kale Caesar$9.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh kale, parmesan, roasted Brussel sprouts, toasted quinoa, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing.
*Jam 'n Salmon$20.00
*Create Your Own Reef Cake
Build your own reef cake dish by choosing a cake bed, a reef cake, and toppings!
(Pricing based on protein choice)
*Bob Marley$23.00
Jamaican Jerk Grouper Reef Cakes topped with Caribbean salsa and served with tri-colored roasted potatoes.
*Key West$24.00
Blackened, fresh-caught Red Snapper filet topped with scampi butter and served with grilled pineapple.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1812 south Osprey Ave

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

