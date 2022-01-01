Go
Reel & Brand

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

401 Grove St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Herb Aoili
Fish and Chips$19.00
Fries$4.00
Reel Burger$17.00
R&B Salad$15.00
Korean Short Ribs$16.00
Cheese Cake$9.00
Carolina Gold Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.00
Veggie Delight$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 Grove St.

Sonoma CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
