Reel Pizza Cinerama

New for Covi-19 Era.
Online Takeout Ordering.
Wed - Sun 4pm - 8:30pm.
Pizza, Salad, Nachos, Baked Goods, Popcorn, Drinks, Big Tickets, Swipe Gift Cards, One Shots.
No slices or soup this weekend.

PIZZA

33 Kennebec Pl • $

Avg 4.6 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni (14")$15.00
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Large Popcorn$4.50
Build Your Own (10")$11.00
Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese are included, unless you select otherwise.
Cheese (14")$13.00
marinara, mozzarella
Cheese (10")$11.00
marinara, mozzarella
High Plains Drifter (14")$23.00
bbq sauce, mozzarella, monterrey jack, chicken, bacon, red onion, corn
Build Your Own (14")$13.00
Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese are included, unless you select otherwise.
Pepperoni (10")$12.50
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
Chocolate Brownie with Ganache$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Takeout

Location

33 Kennebec Pl

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
