ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

With a globally-inspired menu led by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly, ReelHouse offers an innovative take on fresh New England fare with coastal influences from around the world. Enjoy handmade cocktails on our lively outdoor patio with expansive views of the city and Boston Harbor for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
We look forward to serving you!

6 New Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Kebob$26.00
peppers & onions, basmati rice, cucumber tzatziki
Lobster Roll$32.00
served cold, buttered bun, side of mixed greens, house made chips
Ahi Tuna Poke*$27.00
sushi rice, avocado, radish, wasabi sesame dressing
Peach Bread Pudding$9.00
vanilla ice cream
Clam and Corn Chowder$13.00
Idaho potatoes, smoked bacon, scallions, brioche croutons
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, escarole, shaved cauliflower, panko, anchovy
ReelHouse Cheeseburger*$18.00
house blend, cheddar cheese, tabasco onions, pickle, thousand island, chips
Chopped Greek Salad$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Malaysian Chicken Wings$15.00
ranch, scallions, lime
See full menu

Location



East Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

