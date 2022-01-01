Go
American
Seafood

ReelHouse Marina Bay

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

131 Reviews

$$

552 Victory Road

Quincy, MA 02171

Popular Items

Chicken Kebob$26.00
basmati rice pilaf, cucumber tzatziki, sliced almonds, peppers and onions
Mezze Plate$14.00
selection of dips, olives, pickled vegetables, pita chips
Hand Cut Steak Fries$6.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, escarole, shaved cauliflower, panko, anchovy
ReelHouse Cheeseburger*$18.00
house blend, cheddar cheese, tabasco onions, pickle, thousand island, chips
Beets and Frites$14.00
Whipped Ricotta, baby arugula, crispy shoe string potatoes
Malaysian Chicken Wings$15.00
ranch, scallions, lime
Ahi Tuna Poke$27.00
sushi rice, sesame spinach, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, wasabi soy dressing
Lobster Roll$32.00
served cold, buttered bun, house made chips
Clam and Corn Chowder$14.00
Idaho potatoes, smoked bacon, scallions, brioche croutons
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

552 Victory Road, Quincy MA 02171

