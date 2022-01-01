Go
SF Reem's CA Mission

Reem's is an Arab street corner bakery that connects people across cultures and experiences through the warmth of bread and hospitality.
We believe in the power of food to build strong resilient community. Our vision is to be an anchor space that provides good jobs, delicious, nourishing food, and a home to many.

2901 Mission Street

Popular Items

Hummus$8.00
Chickpea, tahini & garlic dip. Garnished with sumac. Vegan. Served with one piece of fresh-baked pita bread.
Falafel Wrap$14.00
Flatbread wrap, falafel, pickles, cucumbers, tomato, lemon tahini & mint
Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie$3.50
House-made halawa, Tcho Chocolate chunks, toasted sesame seeds, tahini, flaky sea salt. Contains coconut oil. Vegan!
Muhammara$10.00
Roasted red pepper walnut dip with Aleppo pepper. Vegan. Served with one piece of fresh baked pita bread
Bag of Bread$5.00
Three of our fresh-baked naturally fermented sourdough pita. Vegan.
Za’atar Man'oushe$6.00
10" flatbread with thyme, sumac, sesame, olive oil & salt. Vegan.
Try it with veg mix and labneh!
Baba Ghanouj$9.00
Roasted eggplant, tahini & garlic dip. Garnished with parsley and pomegranate molasses. Vegan. Bread sold separately.
Falafel$10.00
Fan favorite herbed chickpea fritters served with lemon tahini dipping sauce. (Vegan)
Pali Cali$16.50
10" flatbread with sumac chicken, caramelized onion puree, arugula and pickled onions. Dairy Free. Halal.
Try it with labneh!
Labneh$8.00
Thick tangy yogurt, zaatar, mint. Vegetarian, GF. Contains dairy. Served with one piece of fresh-baked pita bread.
Location

2901 Mission Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
