Fruitvale - Reem’s California

Reem's is an Arab street corner bakery that connects people across cultures and experiences through the warmth of bread and hospitality.
We believe in the power of food to build strong resilient community. Our vision is to be an anchor space that provides good jobs, delicious, nourishing food, and a home to many.

1419 34th Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Assortement of Desserts (by the dozen)$32.00
One dozen assorted desserts (nammoura, baklawa, halawa chocolate chip cookies)
Khobz Arab ( 3 Pita by the Bag)$5.00
Sfeeha Lamb Pies (by the dozen)$48.00
One dozen hand shaped lamb, pomegranate & pine nut savory turnovers.
Baba Ghanouj by the Bowl$40.00
Smokey eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, pomegranate, parsley (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Add On: Beverage
Add a Beverage carafe, each carafe is 96 oz and serves 12 (8oz) cups.
Choices are Damascus Lemonade, Hibiscus Rose Cooler, and Cardamom Coffee.
Labneh by the Bowl$25.00
Thick, tangy, yogurt dip, topped with za'atar and mint. (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Fatayer Jibneh Cheese Turnovers (by the dozen)$42.00
Akkawi cheese & nigella seed savory turnovers.
Pali Cali Wrap Platter$120.00
Signature wraps with sumac braised chicken, caramelized onion puree, pickled red onion & arugula. 36 pieces.
Hummus by the Bowl$32.00
Chickpea, tahini, garlic & lemon dip, served in 32oz bowl garnished with chickpeas, olive oil and sumac. (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Fatayer Sabanikh Spinach Pies (by the dozen)$36.00
One dozen spinach & onion savory turnovers (vegan).
See full menu

Location

1419 34th Ave.

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

