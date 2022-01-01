Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
Please schedule your order AT LEAST 72hrs in advance to allow time for staff to plan, prepare and confirm your order.
Orders for a la carte items placed fewer than 72 hrs in advance **may not be accommodated.** We are currently not accepting catering orders for Tuesdays.
2901 Mission St.
Popular Items
Location
2901 Mission St.
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Snackeria de la Mission
Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.
Beretta
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Plate
Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!
Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine
Shuggie’s is a climate-friendly restaurant and natural wine bar making trashy pizzas & sexy share plates, highlighting upcycled produce, byproducts, offcuts, and bycatch.