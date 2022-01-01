Go
Reem's SF Catering A La Carte

Please schedule your order AT LEAST 72hrs in advance to allow time for staff to plan, prepare and confirm your order.
Orders for a la carte items placed fewer than 72 hrs in advance **may not be accommodated.** We are currently not accepting catering orders for Tuesdays.

2901 Mission St.

Popular Items

Fattoush 160oz$65.00
160 oz. portion. Feeds 15-20 people.
Arugula, little gems, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, red onion, herbs, fried pita, and seasonal additions.
Dozen Halawa Chocolate Chip Cookies$30.00
A dozen Biscote Halawa
Tahini chocolate chip cookies. (Vegan)
Compostable Cup$0.25
Pali Cali Wrap Platter$120.00
Signature wraps with sumac braised chicken, caramelized onion puree, pickled onion & arugula. 36 pieces.
Assorted Dozen Desserts$32.00
One dozen assorted desserts (nammoura, baklawa, halawa chocolate chip cookies)
Bag of Bread$5.00
Three of our fresh-baked naturally fermented sourdough pita. Vegan.
Hummus Family-Style$32.00
Chickpea, tahini, garlic & lemon dip, served in 32oz bowl garnished with chickpeas, olive oil and sumac. (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Dozen Assorted Fatayer$44.00
One dozen assorted spinach & onion, cheese & nigella, and lamb & pomegrantate savory pastries.
Classic Za'atar Wrap Platter$80.00
Za'atar, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mint
Dozen Spinach & Onion Fatayer$36.00
One dozen spinach & onion savory turnovers (vegan).
Location

2901 Mission St.

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
