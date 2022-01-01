Refection Foods

Go
We are currently only offer our lunch pick-up options through our drive-thru at 5208-E Hwy 70.
We also offer free delivery on Sunday and Monday for our weekly Meal Plans!
*Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses.

5208-E Hwy 70

Popular Items

Taco Bowl$9.99
Brown Rice
Chicken Breast
Peppers & Onions
Tomato
Greens
Guacamole
Kids Bowl$5.99
BYO Bowl$7.99
BYO Wrap$7.99
Black n Blue Wrap$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
All natural chicken breast, savory bacon, and steamed broccoli topped with cheddar cheese and served with our house-made, fat free ranch dressing
Pineapple Bacon Poke$9.99
This beautiful creation consists of white rice, sushi grade tuna, freshly made guacamole, onion crisps, bacon crumbles, pineapple, fresh spinach, and our house made Poke' sauce!
Buffalo Chicken Bowl$9.99
Chicken Breast
Buffalo Sauce
Non-fat Ranch
Spinach
Peppers & Onions
Mushroom
Brown Rice
Coconut Curry Bowl$9.99
Quinoa
Broccoli
Asparagus
Spinach
Mushrooms
Coconut Curry Sauce
Chipotle Chicken Avo Bowl$9.99
Chicken Breast
Chipotle Sauce Spinach Tomato Avocado Sauce
Quinoa
Cheddar Cheese
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
