Go
Consumer picView gallery

Refinery Jax Beach

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

831 1st St N

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

831 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach FL 32250

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buddha Thai Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
301 10th Ave N Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach - 1728 N. 3rd st.
orange starNo Reviews
1728 N. 3rd st. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Jacksonville Beach
orange starNo Reviews
528 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
orange star4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 364
320 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jacksonville Beach

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Refinery Jax Beach

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston