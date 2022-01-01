Go
Refuel Cafe

Refuel Cafe is a casual, upbeat, warm & inviting coffee shop located in the Renton Highlands, where locals & visitors can come to refuel their body and soul, whether that be their favorite espresso or tea drink, pastries, breakfast or lunch sandwich, great snacks, a bottle of wine and more.

401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102

Popular Items

Veggie Crustless Quiche Bite$4.25
Our famous quiche bite, but vegetarian style! Made with heavy cream, spinach & tomatoes, Swiss cheese, eggs, scallions, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and nutmeg. Delish!
Crustless Quiche Lorraine Bite$4.25
The classic quiche made with wood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, heavy cream and green onion. Gluten free and delicious!
Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar & Tomato Panini$10.00
Naturally wood smoked, thick cut bacon, fresh avocado, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar cheese all toasted on your choice of Grand Central Como bread, an Italian hearth style bread. Like a BLT, only better!
Lavender Honey Latte
One of our most popular drinks features cubano shots (pulled with cinnamon), lavender syrup, real honey and whole milk. Whole milk is standard unless you choose a milk alternative below.
Big Breakfast Wrap$7.75
Egg Patty (made with fresh eggs, cream, green onions, salt & pepper), beef & pork sausage, herbed roasted diced red potatoes, pepperjack cheese and avocado wrapped up tight in an la grande tortilla shell. Sour cream and salsa optional on the side.
Dilettante Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Egg patty (made with fresh eggs, green onions, cream, salt & pepper), 2 strips of bacon, provolone cheese melted on a toasty croissant.
Lil Bite$4.90
A classic simple breakfast of cheddar cheese, egg patty & a sausage patty nestled inside an english muffin.
Latte
A classic drink of espresso shots and milk. We use Middle Fork Roasters Full City Espresso Blend, a dark roast with notes of caramelized cocoa. Whole milk is standard unless you choose a milk alternative.
Avocado Toast$8.25
Fresh avocado sliced on toasted Grand Central Como bread then drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper, with your choice of toppings.
Location

Renton WA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
