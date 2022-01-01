Refuel Cafe
Refuel Cafe is a casual, upbeat, warm & inviting coffee shop located in the Renton Highlands, where locals & visitors can come to refuel their body and soul, whether that be their favorite espresso or tea drink, pastries, breakfast or lunch sandwich, great snacks, a bottle of wine and more.
Location
401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102
Renton WA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
