Refuge Coffee

The Nook on Piedmont Park

No reviews yet

Home of the World Famous Totchos™!

The Nook on Piedmont Park was established in 2009, it is Midtown’s true neighborhood tavern –our very own Cheers. About us you ask? Well, we love being part of our Atlanta community, we love our neighbors, we love to give back, we love being green, and we love dishing out great food and amazing drinks to our friends and neighbors.

Located in the heart of Midtown, The Nook is a short stroll from Midtown Atlanta’s business district, and sits directly across from Atlanta’s largest green space – beautiful Piedmont Park. The Park, of course, is one of the many reasons why The Nook has been voted the Best Patio in Atlanta years running. The view, the food, the drinks and, most importantly, the people make The Nook a great place to sneak away.

