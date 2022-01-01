Go
Toast

Refuge Coffee

Help us tell a more beautiful refugee story by ordering a drink that will be handcrafted by a refugee barista right here in Metro Atlanta

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lavender Vanilla Latte$4.25
Iced Coffee$2.50
Green Ginger Tea$2.50
Ginger Lime Soda$4.10
Refuge Blend$1.75
Cappuccino-8oz$3.59
Chaggachino$4.25
Latte$3.50
Boxed Coffee$32.00
12oz Bag - Refuge Blend$18.00
See full menu

Location

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Clarkston GA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The African Grille - Stone Mountain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Madras Mantra

No reviews yet

Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0245

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Harold Byrd Post 66

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston