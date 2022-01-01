Go
Refuge Coffee

Help us tell a more beautiful refugee story by ordering a drink that will be handcrafted by a refugee barista right here in Metro Atlanta

145 Auburn Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Boxed Coffee$22.00
Latte$3.50
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

145 Auburn Ave

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
