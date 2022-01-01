Go
Toast
  • /
  • Macomb
  • /
  • Regale Craft Food & Drink

Regale Craft Food & Drink

Globally influenced cuisine under one small roof!

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

48810 HAYES RD • $$

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

48810 HAYES RD

Macomb MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef Daddy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

National Coney Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

Lebanese Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston