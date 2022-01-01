Go
RegionAle was created with the goal of highlighting regionally famous American sandwiches and craft beers. These legendary sandwiches originate from across the country, including quintessential favorites such as the Maryland Crabcake, Philly Cheesesteak, and Florida Cubano. At RegionAle, we maintain the essence of these sandwiches while simultaneously modernizing them with fresh, unique ingredients.

Broccoli Shred$2.75
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
Chicken Club$12.00
Country White Sliced Bread, Roasted Chicken Breast, Cured Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Avocado Aïoli
Cheesesteak$12.00
Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli
Sweet Potato Chips$2.75
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Country White Sliced Bread, Aged Cheddar, Havarti, Cured Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Mornay Sauce
Salt and Pepper Chips$2.75
Old Bay Chips$2.75
Smashburger$13.00
All burgers cooked through for a traditional Smashburger.
Potato Bun, Angus Beef, Havarti, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, RA Sauce
Hot Chicken$13.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles
Roasted Potato Salad$2.75
Roasted Gold Potatoes, Red Onion, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Fresh Herbs
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5705 Richards Valley Rd

Ellicott City MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
