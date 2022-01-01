Go
American

Region Kitchen and Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

313 Reviews

$$

718 West NW Highway

Barrington, IL 60010

Pickup

Popular Items

Tuna Tartare$15.00
Crispy Sushi Rice Croquettes | Masago | Pineapple Kabayaki Sauce | Red Chile Aioli
Duroc Ribs$26.00
Chateaubriand Crostini$14.00
Bacon Wrapped Dates$11.00
Bread and Butter (Take out)$5.00
Build Your Own Burger$18.00
French Onion Burger$18.00
Bang Bang Cauliflower$12.00
Filet Mignon$39.00
Salmon$27.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

718 West NW Highway, Barrington IL 60010

Directions

