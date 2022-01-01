Go
Toast

Rehman Sweets

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

204 Roosevelt Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)

Popular Items

Halwa Puri$7.99
Extra Puri$1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

204 Roosevelt Rd

Villa Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

No reviews yet

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mays Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS

No reviews yet

A COMPLETE FINE DINE IN EXPERIENCE
BEST INDO-PAK CUISINE WITH A COMBO OF CHINESE AND FASTFOOD

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston