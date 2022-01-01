Rehoboth Beach restaurants you'll love

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Rehoboth Beach restaurants

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth image

 

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth

19724 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa$13.95
Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta
SM Cesare$7.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
San Marzano$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
The Cultured Pearl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexican$11.00
tuna/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/sesame seeds
Firecracker$21.00
tuna/salmon/tempura fried/spicy mayo/
jalapeno/jumbo lump crab/sriracha
Dynamite$8.00
tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked *** Gluten Free
Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak$17.00
Bourbon Roasted Pear$12.00
Chesapeake Bay Clam Chowder$8.00
Square One Grill image

 

Square One Grill

10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HAPPY CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Battered Cauliflower, Tso Sauce, Sesame
DARRYL'S$29.00
Two crab filled corn tortillas topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream served with risotto & asparagus
Grilled Asparagus$7.00
with red pepper aioli
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

 

Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Favorite$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
French Fries, Route 33$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Federal Fritter & Bistro image

 

Federal Fritter & Bistro

62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Porcini & Chestnut Soup ( gf)$12.00
Freshly roasted chestnuts, porcini mushrooms, shaved scallions (gf)
Heirloom Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Curry (pb)$29.00
Plant-Based: Saffron Basmati Rice, Baby Carrots, Cilantro
Layered Berry Cake (pb)$10.00
vanilla cake, strawberry mousse & berries (pb)
Mezcali Taqueria image

 

Mezcali Taqueria

1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
beer batter, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw, pico, pickled jalapenos (2 per order)
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$12.00
tequila poached shrimp, charred pineapple pico, mango, toasted coconut, crema
(2 per order)
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.00
mole verde, crispy chicken skin, pickled onion, cotija cheese (2 per order)
Theo's Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Theo's Steakhouse

44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
bacon, walnuts, balsamic
Fish & Chips$22.00
beer battered red snapper, remoulade, hand cut fries
2. Cheesy Burger$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Scallops$35.00
Fresh large scallops, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Perfectly seared and topped with lemongrass beurre blanc and gremolata. Served with sautéed grape tomato, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, and caramelized onion
Short rib nachos$15.00
Our house short rib, shredded over crisp tri-color tortillas, house queso, blended cheeses, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, ciabatta roll, and lemon caper aioli. Served with fries.
Mariachi Restaurant image

 

Mariachi Restaurant

14 Wilmington Ave, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plato Rojo$17.00
2 cheese chile rellenos
Queso Fundido con Chorizo$12.00
Zesty chihuahua cheese and chorizo sausage fondue served piping hot with flour tortillas
Jalapeno Margarita$12.00
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Connecticut Roll$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Lobster BLT Roll$20.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
SIRVIDA image

 

SIRVIDA

1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Chips & Queso$9.00
Cauliflower Bowl$15.00
Coho's Market & Grill image

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Coho's Own Chicken Pot Pie with Celery, Onions, Carrots, Peas and Potatoes.
AVAILABLE AFTER 11AM!!!
The Bayard$10.00
The infamous BLT made with Crispy Hickory smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Wheatberry Bread
The Rehoboth$11.00
Turkey Club !–Oven Roasted Turkey, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano image

 

Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano

37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta
NY Medium$16.00
Fresh Made Dough Daily
Greek Salad$15.00
Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Salad Roll$14.99
Classic Lobster Roll$14.99
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth

52 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant image

 

Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant

3 1st Street, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aqua Bar & Grill image

 

Aqua Bar & Grill

57 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Rehoboth Ale House

15 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Go Fish! image

 

Go Fish!

24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Rehoboth Ale House On the Mile

20859 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cafe Reho image

 

Cafe Reho

511 N Boardwalk Unit C2, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Starboard Raw image

 

Starboard Raw

2000 Highway One Unit 102, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Nalu

41 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

DiFebo's Restaurant Rehoboth

12 N. 1st Street, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Starboard

2009 Hwy One, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Go Fish! - Downtown

24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Above the Dunes

101 S Boardwalk, Fl 2, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Nalu

1308 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

