Rehoboth Beach restaurants you'll love
Rehoboth Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Touch of Italy - Rehoboth
19724 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa
|$13.95
Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta
|SM Cesare
|$7.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
|San Marzano
|$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Cultured Pearl
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Mexican
|$11.00
tuna/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/sesame seeds
|Firecracker
|$21.00
tuna/salmon/tempura fried/spicy mayo/
jalapeno/jumbo lump crab/sriracha
|Dynamite
|$8.00
tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked *** Gluten Free
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Social
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$17.00
|Bourbon Roasted Pear
|$12.00
|Chesapeake Bay Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Square One Grill
10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|HAPPY CAULIFLOWER
|$15.00
Battered Cauliflower, Tso Sauce, Sesame
|DARRYL'S
|$29.00
Two crab filled corn tortillas topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream served with risotto & asparagus
|Grilled Asparagus
|$7.00
with red pepper aioli
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Popular items
|Chef's Favorite
|$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
|French Fries, Route 33
|$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
|Boardwalk Pizza
|$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Federal Fritter & Bistro
62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Porcini & Chestnut Soup ( gf)
|$12.00
Freshly roasted chestnuts, porcini mushrooms, shaved scallions (gf)
|Heirloom Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Curry (pb)
|$29.00
Plant-Based: Saffron Basmati Rice, Baby Carrots, Cilantro
|Layered Berry Cake (pb)
|$10.00
vanilla cake, strawberry mousse & berries (pb)
Mezcali Taqueria
1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
beer batter, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw, pico, pickled jalapenos (2 per order)
|Coconut Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
tequila poached shrimp, charred pineapple pico, mango, toasted coconut, crema
(2 per order)
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$11.00
mole verde, crispy chicken skin, pickled onion, cotija cheese (2 per order)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Theo's Steakhouse
44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
bacon, walnuts, balsamic
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
beer battered red snapper, remoulade, hand cut fries
|2. Cheesy Burger
|$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Seared Scallops
|$35.00
Fresh large scallops, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Perfectly seared and topped with lemongrass beurre blanc and gremolata. Served with sautéed grape tomato, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, and caramelized onion
|Short rib nachos
|$15.00
Our house short rib, shredded over crisp tri-color tortillas, house queso, blended cheeses, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, ciabatta roll, and lemon caper aioli. Served with fries.
Mariachi Restaurant
14 Wilmington Ave, Dewey Beach
|Popular items
|Plato Rojo
|$17.00
2 cheese chile rellenos
|Queso Fundido con Chorizo
|$12.00
Zesty chihuahua cheese and chorizo sausage fondue served piping hot with flour tortillas
|Jalapeno Margarita
|$12.00
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth
|Popular items
|Connecticut Roll
|$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$20.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
SIRVIDA
1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
|Chips & Queso
|$9.00
|Cauliflower Bowl
|$15.00
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Coho's Own Chicken Pot Pie with Celery, Onions, Carrots, Peas and Potatoes.
AVAILABLE AFTER 11AM!!!
|The Bayard
|$10.00
The infamous BLT made with Crispy Hickory smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Wheatberry Bread
|The Rehoboth
|$11.00
Turkey Club !–Oven Roasted Turkey, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano
37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan
|$22.00
Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta
|NY Medium
|$16.00
Fresh Made Dough Daily
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth
|Popular items
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$14.99
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$14.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth
52 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant
3 1st Street, Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Ale House
15 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach
Go Fish!
24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Ale House On the Mile
20859 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
Cafe Reho
511 N Boardwalk Unit C2, Rehoboth Beach
Starboard Raw
2000 Highway One Unit 102, Dewey Beach
Nalu
41 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
DiFebo's Restaurant Rehoboth
12 N. 1st Street, Rehoboth Beach
The Starboard
2009 Hwy One, Dewey Beach
Go Fish! - Downtown
24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
Above the Dunes
101 S Boardwalk, Fl 2, Rehoboth Beach
Nalu
1308 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach