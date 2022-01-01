Rehoboth Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Rehoboth Beach

Square One Grill image

 

Square One Grill

10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HAPPY CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Battered Cauliflower, Tso Sauce, Sesame
DARRYL'S$29.00
Two crab filled corn tortillas topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream served with risotto & asparagus
Grilled Asparagus$7.00
with red pepper aioli
More about Square One Grill
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

 

Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Favorite$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
French Fries, Route 33$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
More about Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Mezcali Taqueria image

 

Mezcali Taqueria

1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
beer batter, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw, pico, pickled jalapenos (2 per order)
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$12.00
tequila poached shrimp, charred pineapple pico, mango, toasted coconut, crema
(2 per order)
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.00
mole verde, crispy chicken skin, pickled onion, cotija cheese (2 per order)
More about Mezcali Taqueria
Aqua Bar & Grill image

 

Aqua Bar & Grill

57 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aqua Bar & Grill

