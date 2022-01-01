Rehoboth Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Rehoboth Beach
More about Square One Grill
Square One Grill
10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|HAPPY CAULIFLOWER
|$15.00
Battered Cauliflower, Tso Sauce, Sesame
|DARRYL'S
|$29.00
Two crab filled corn tortillas topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream served with risotto & asparagus
|Grilled Asparagus
|$7.00
with red pepper aioli
More about Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Popular items
|Chef's Favorite
|$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
|French Fries, Route 33
|$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
|Boardwalk Pizza
|$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
More about Mezcali Taqueria
Mezcali Taqueria
1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
beer batter, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw, pico, pickled jalapenos (2 per order)
|Coconut Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
tequila poached shrimp, charred pineapple pico, mango, toasted coconut, crema
(2 per order)
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$11.00
mole verde, crispy chicken skin, pickled onion, cotija cheese (2 per order)