Rehoboth Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak$17.00
Bourbon Roasted Pear$12.00
Chesapeake Bay Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Atlantic Social
Mezcali Taqueria image

 

Mezcali Taqueria

1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
beer batter, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw, pico, pickled jalapenos (2 per order)
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$12.00
tequila poached shrimp, charred pineapple pico, mango, toasted coconut, crema
(2 per order)
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.00
mole verde, crispy chicken skin, pickled onion, cotija cheese (2 per order)
More about Mezcali Taqueria
Mariachi Restaurant image

 

Mariachi Restaurant

14 Wilmington Ave, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plato Rojo$17.00
2 cheese chile rellenos
Queso Fundido con Chorizo$12.00
Zesty chihuahua cheese and chorizo sausage fondue served piping hot with flour tortillas
Jalapeno Margarita$12.00
More about Mariachi Restaurant
SIRVIDA image

 

SIRVIDA

1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Chips & Queso$9.00
Cauliflower Bowl$15.00
More about SIRVIDA

