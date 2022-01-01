Rehoboth Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
More about Atlantic Social
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Social
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$17.00
|Bourbon Roasted Pear
|$12.00
|Chesapeake Bay Clam Chowder
|$8.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth
|Popular items
|Connecticut Roll
|$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$20.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter