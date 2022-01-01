Apple salad in Rehoboth Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach
/
Rehoboth Beach
/
Apple Salad
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve apple salad
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Theo's Steakhouse
44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.7
(374 reviews)
Apple & Bleu Salad
$12.00
greens, apples, grapes, blue cheese, cider vinaigrette, walnuts
More about Theo's Steakhouse
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.5
(3 reviews)
Arugula and Apple salad
$15.00
More about Sussex Public House
