Avocado salad in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about The Cultured Pearl
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Cultured Pearl
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$20.00
#1 tuna and avocado over greens with carrot, scallion and ginger dressing
*** Gluten Free
More about Surf Bagel - Midway -
Surf Bagel - Midway -
18675 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach
|Stuffed Avocado w/Shrimp Salad
|$12.50
Two avocado halves stuffed with shrimp salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
|Stuffed Avocado w/Tuna Salad
|$12.50
Two avocado halves stuffed with tuna salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
|Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Two avocado halves stuffed with chicken salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.