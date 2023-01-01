Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve avocado salad

The Cultured Pearl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Avocado Salad$20.00
#1 tuna and avocado over greens with carrot, scallion and ginger dressing
*** Gluten Free
More about The Cultured Pearl
Surf Bagel - Midway -

18675 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Avocado w/Shrimp Salad$12.50
Two avocado halves stuffed with shrimp salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
Stuffed Avocado w/Tuna Salad$12.50
Two avocado halves stuffed with tuna salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad$11.50
Two avocado halves stuffed with chicken salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
More about Surf Bagel - Midway -

