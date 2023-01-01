Beef stew in Rehoboth Beach
More about Fins Ale House - 19269 Coastal Highway
Fins Ale House - 19269 Coastal Highway
19269 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
|Beef Stew
|$10.00
More about Coho's Market & Grill
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Beef Stew
|$6.00
Beef Stew, with Carrots, Potatoes, Onions, Garlic, and Sweet Peas.
|Irish Beef Stew Pot Pie
|$11.00
with Beef, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Mushrooms and Potatoes
|Irish Beef Stew Macaroni
|$10.00
Coho's Irish Beef Stew with Carrots, Peas, Potatoes and Mushrooms served with Elbow Macaroni