Burritos in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve burritos

SIRVIDA image

 

SIRVIDA

1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$16.00
More about SIRVIDA
Item pic

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito Sandpiper$9.00
Two Eggs, Avocado Spread, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese in a Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM DAILY!!!
Sandpiper Meat Burrito$9.00
Two Eggs Sausage, Black Beans, Red & Green Peppers, Sour Cream, Onions, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Cheese in a Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM DAILY!!!
Chicken Fajita Burrito$10.00
in a Wheat Tortilla with Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Black Bean Salsa.
Available for lunch from 11AM to 3PM
More about Coho's Market & Grill

