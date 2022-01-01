Burritos in Rehoboth Beach
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Veggie Burrito Sandpiper
|$9.00
Two Eggs, Avocado Spread, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese in a Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM DAILY!!!
|Sandpiper Meat Burrito
|$9.00
Two Eggs Sausage, Black Beans, Red & Green Peppers, Sour Cream, Onions, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Cheese in a Wheat Tortilla Wrap.
AVAILABLE UNTIL 11AM DAILY!!!
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$10.00
in a Wheat Tortilla with Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Black Bean Salsa.
Available for lunch from 11AM to 3PM