Chicken fajitas in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Mariachi Restaurant

14 Wilmington Ave, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$24.00
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Burrito$10.00
in a Wheat Tortilla with Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Black Bean Salsa.
Available for lunch from 11AM to 3PM
Chicken Fajita Baked Potatoes$12.00
with Peppers, Onions, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Lettuce.
Available for Lunch at 11AM
More about Coho's Market & Grill

