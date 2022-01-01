Chicken tenders in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Cultured Pearl
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Cultured Pearl
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Kid's Chicken Tenders Bento
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders and fries...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.
More about Atlantic Social
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Social
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach
|Chicken Strips
|$14.00
More about Sussex Public House
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Chicken Tender Entrée
|$12.00
4 Hand breaded chicken tenders with fries