Chicken tenders in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Cultured Pearl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Tenders Bento$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders and fries...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.
More about The Cultured Pearl
Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$14.00
More about Atlantic Social
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Entrée$12.00
4 Hand breaded chicken tenders with fries
More about Sussex Public House
Item pic

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gerar Chicken Fingers$7.00
Chicken fingers (4) & honey mustard
More about Coho's Market & Grill

