Chili dogs in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chili dogs

Taco Reho - Rehoboth Beach

18784 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Dog$10.00
chorizo chili, queso, pickled jalapenos, and mustard on a Martin's bun.
More about Taco Reho - Rehoboth Beach
Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$8.00
Boar's Head 1/4 Pound Hot Dog with house made Beef & Black Bean Chili on a Liscio's Hot Dog Roll with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Raw Onions
2 Chili Cheese Dogs & French Fries$14.00
Two 1/4 Lb. Hot Dogs topped with house made Beef Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Served with French Fries.
Available for lunch at 11AM.
More about Coho's Market & Grill

