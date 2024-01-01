Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Rehoboth Beach
/
Rehoboth Beach
/
Chocolate Cake
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chocolate cake
DiFebo's Restaurant
12 N. 1st Street, Rehoboth Beach
No reviews yet
Double Chocolate Mousse Cake
$12.00
More about DiFebo's Restaurant
Big Oyster Brewery - 1007 Kings Highway
1007 Kings Highway, Lewes
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about Big Oyster Brewery - 1007 Kings Highway
Browse other tasty dishes in Rehoboth Beach
Veggie Burgers
Blueberry Cheesecake
Tuna Wraps
Edamame
Chicken Parmesan
Green Beans
Caesar Salad
Bruschetta
More near Rehoboth Beach to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(93 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(500 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(361 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston