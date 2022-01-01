Curry in Rehoboth Beach
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Cultured Pearl
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Green Curry Chicken
|$25.00
spicy Thai coconut curry with red onion and asparagus. Finished with peanut and lime and served with jasmine rice.
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews and Golden Raisins
|Curry Shrimp with Basmati rice
|$14.00
Yellow curry shrimp with red bell peppers, cashews, tomatoes, peas, red onion, served with basmati rice
|Curry Cream of Crab Soup
|$6.00
with Red Peppers and Peas