Curry in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve curry

The Cultured Pearl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Chicken$25.00
spicy Thai coconut curry with red onion and asparagus. Finished with peanut and lime and served with jasmine rice.
More about The Cultured Pearl
Coho's Market & Grill image

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews and Golden Raisins
Curry Shrimp with Basmati rice$14.00
Yellow curry shrimp with red bell peppers, cashews, tomatoes, peas, red onion, served with basmati rice
Curry Cream of Crab Soup$6.00
with Red Peppers and Peas
More about Coho's Market & Grill

