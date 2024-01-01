Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Nalu, Rehoboth Beach

41 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles$17.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, green onion & Thai basil
More about Nalu, Rehoboth Beach
Consumer pic

 

Nalu, Dewey Beach

1308 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$17.00
More about Nalu, Dewey Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Rehoboth Beach

Stromboli

Cake

Chicken Parmesan

French Fries

Lasagna

Chocolate Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Bisque

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (96 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston