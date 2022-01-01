Fajitas in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant
14 Wilmington Ave, Dewey Beach
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
|Trio Fajita
|$25.00
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp
|Seafood Fajita
|$36.00
Lobster tail, Shrimp, and Scallops
More about Coho's Market & Grill
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$10.00
in a Wheat Tortilla with Peppers, Onions, Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Black Bean Salsa.
Available for lunch from 11AM to 3PM
|Chicken Fajita Baked Potatoes
|$12.00
with Peppers, Onions, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Lettuce.
Available for Lunch at 11AM