Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve french onion soup

Banner pic

 

Crust & Craft

18701 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH ONION SOUP$12.00
BEEF STOCK, CROUTON, MOZZARELLA
More about Crust & Craft
Consumer pic

 

The Dewey Post - 1205 Coastal Highway

1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lem Chix Orzo Soup$10.00
More about The Dewey Post - 1205 Coastal Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Rehoboth Beach

Calamari

Pies

Corn Chowder

Tuna Salad

Stew

Curry Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston