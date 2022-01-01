Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve fritters

Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fritters$14.00
More about Atlantic Social
Item pic

 

Federal Fritter & Bistro

62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fritter$15.00
Crispy, poppable & bite-sized crisped veggies.
Apple Pie Fritters with Caramel$9.00
granny smith apple cake dusted with cinnamon & sugar (pb)
Large Oyster Fritter$24.00
Crispy Virginia oysters served with saffron aioli
More about Federal Fritter & Bistro
Consumer pic

 

The Dewey Post - 1205 Coastal Highway

1205 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about The Dewey Post - 1205 Coastal Highway

