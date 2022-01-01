Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$26.00
More about Atlantic Social
7396096a-cbf8-4b06-879a-a3dac19ac71d image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Sld Roll$22.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Lobster BLT Roll$22.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Lobster Roll$14.99
Lobster Salad Roll$14.99
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

