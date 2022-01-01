Meatloaf in Rehoboth Beach
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Theo's Steakhouse
44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Meatloaf Sunday
|$12.00
secret glaze, mashed potatoes, red wine demi
|Meatloaf
|$19.00
secret glaze, mashed potatoes, red wine demi
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Meatloaf
|$11.00
Classic Beef Meatloaf and Brown Gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Carrots & Broccoli.
Available at 11AM!
|Meatloaf Panini
|$10.00
Spicy BBQ Turkey Meatloaf with Roasted Garlic Aioli, Caramelized Onions and Swiss Cheese, Pressed on Ciabatta.
Available After 11AM!!