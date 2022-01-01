Paninis in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve paninis
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Caprese Panini
|$13.00
house-made mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, delightful
Federal Fritter & Bistro
62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Grilled Vegetable Panini
|$14.00
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled zucchini & horseradish aioli
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Sweet Ham Panini Press
|$11.00
Sweet ham panini press with roasted red peppers, provalone cheese on an italian roll with tomato aioli
|Meatloaf Panini
|$10.00
Spicy BBQ Turkey Meatloaf with Roasted Garlic Aioli, Caramelized Onions and Swiss Cheese, Pressed on Ciabatta.
Available After 11AM!!