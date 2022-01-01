Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Rehoboth Beach

Go
Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve pear salad

Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Pear Salad$14.00
More about Atlantic Social
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Brie and Pear Salad$17.00
A bed of fresh mixed greens, candied walnuts, cucumber, carrot, marinated red onion, grape tomato, sliced pears, fried Brie cheese, and our house-made cherry balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Sussex Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Rehoboth Beach

Apple Fritters

Scallops

Po Boy

Tarts

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Spaghetti

Cashew Chicken

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston