Penne in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve penne

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth image

 

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth

19724 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Rigate alla Bolognese$22.95
Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley
Penne Vodka$17.95
Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
More about Touch of Italy - Rehoboth
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Veggie Baked Penne$18.00
Penne pasta, tossed with roasted grape tomato, zucchini, Portobello, squash, garlic, shallot, and fresh basil. in a wine cream sauce topped with melted cheddar jack and Parmesan. Does not come with sides.
Buttered penne pasta$8.00
More about Sussex Public House

Map

