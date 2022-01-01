Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve pies

The Cultured Pearl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
chocolate sauce and peanuts
Key Lime Pie Martini$14.00
More about The Cultured Pearl
Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie$11.00
More about Atlantic Social
Mediterranean Pie image

 

Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Pie$18.00
straight out of the Med, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, house-made mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil
More about Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Theo's Steakhouse

44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie$10.00
More about Theo's Steakhouse
Chicken Pot Pie image

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Coho's Own Chicken Pot Pie with Celery, Onions, Carrots, Peas and Potatoes.
AVAILABLE AFTER 11AM!!!
More about Coho's Market & Grill

