Pies in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Cultured Pearl
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
chocolate sauce and peanuts
|Key Lime Pie Martini
|$14.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Social
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
|$11.00
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Mediterranean Pie
|$18.00
straight out of the Med, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, house-made mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Theo's Steakhouse
44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Apple Pie
|$10.00